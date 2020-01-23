Union Pacific (UNP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific (UNP), with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $186.58, close to its 52-week high of $187.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 72.4% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Union Pacific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.50, which is a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Union Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.52 billion and net profit of $1.56 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

