Union Pacific (UNP) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific (UNP) yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.26, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $188.97 and a one-year low of $105.09. Currently, Union Pacific has an average volume of 4.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNP in relation to earlier this year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co., operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.