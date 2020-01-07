Union Pacific (UNP) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on Union Pacific (UNP) yesterday and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.43, close to its 52-week high of $182.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Union Pacific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.20.

Union Pacific’s market cap is currently $124.6B and has a P/E ratio of 21.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.93.

