Union Gaming Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH)

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree maintained a Buy rating on Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH) on June 10 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.71.

According to TipRanks.com, DeCree is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 66.7% success rate. DeCree covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Monarch Casino & Resort, Penn National Gaming, and Scientific Games.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twin River Worldwide Holdings with a $31.25 average price target, a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.45 and a one-year low of $7.22. Currently, Twin River Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 294.6K.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Rhode Island, Biloxi, and Other. The Rhode Island segment consists of the operations of Twin River Casino Hotel and Tiverton Casino Hotel. The Biloxi segment represents Hard Rock Biloxi. The Other segment includes Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Lincoln, RI.