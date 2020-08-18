Union Gaming Maintains a Buy Rating on Playags (AGS)

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree maintained a Buy rating on Playags (AGS) on August 6 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, DeCree is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 70.0% success rate. DeCree covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Monarch Casino & Resort, and Penn National Gaming.

Playags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.70, representing a 33.8% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Playags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.31 million and GAAP net loss of $14.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.56 million.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines, Table Products, and Interactive Social Casino Games. The Electronic Gaming Machines segment includes server-based and back office systems. The Table Products includes live felt table games, side bets and card shuffler. The Interactive Social Casino Games segment provides casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Its products include slots, cabinets, interactive and table games. PlayAGS was founded in August 2013 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.