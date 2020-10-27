Unilever NV (UNLVF) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.25.

Deboo has an average return of 12.8% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #2689 out of 7016 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.20, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR61.00 price target.

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $160.6B and has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.67.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.