Unilever NV (UNLVF) Gets a Sell Rating from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne maintained a Sell rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF) today and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Monteyne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 71.4% success rate. Monteyne covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestle SA Reg, Nestlé SA, and Unilever.

Unilever NV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.59.

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $155.8B and has a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.