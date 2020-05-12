Unilever NV (UNLVF) Gets a Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC analyst Jeremy Fialko maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.75.

Fialko has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Fialko is ranked #2467 out of 6562 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $52.95 average price target, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $114.9B and has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.95.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.