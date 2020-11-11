Unilever NV (UNLVF) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Unilever NV (UNLVF), Vittorio Colao, sold shares of UNLVF for $291K.

Following Vittorio Colao’s last UNLVF Sell transaction on June 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.0%. This is Colao’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.83 and a one-year low of $45.00. UNLVF’s market cap is $159 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.30.

UNLVF is a controversial stock, with 6 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.24, reflecting a -3.2% downside. Three different firms, including Bernstein and RBC Capital, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Vittorio Colao’s trades have generated a -1.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.