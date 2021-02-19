UniFirst (UNF) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on UniFirst (UNF) on January 6. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $240.13, close to its 52-week high of $242.61.

Wittmann has an average return of 17.8% when recommending UniFirst.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is ranked #676 out of 7329 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on UniFirst is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

UniFirst’s market cap is currently $4.53B and has a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNF in relation to earlier this year.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. The Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning segment sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies as well as maintains wholesale distribution and pill packaging operations. The Corporate segment consists of costs associated with its distribution center, sales and marketing, information systems, engineering, materials management, manufacturing planning, finance, budgeting, human resources, other general and administrative costs and interest expense. The company was founded by Aldo Croatti in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.