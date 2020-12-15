Unifi (UFI) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Unifi (UFI) received a Buy rating and a $21.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 72.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Unifi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report issued on December 11, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Unifi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and net profit of $3.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $3.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UFI in relation to earlier this year.

Unifi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, Asia, and All Other. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produces yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S. and El Salvador. The Nylon segment offers nylon-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel and hosiery markets in U.S. and Colombia. The Brazil and Asia segments comprises polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in South America and Asia. The All Other segment conducts certain ancillary operations that include for-hire transportation services. The company was founded by George Allen Mebane IV in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.