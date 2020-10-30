Under Armour (UAA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Under Armour (UAA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 75.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.58, a -17.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.96 and a one-year low of $7.15. Currently, Under Armour has an average volume of 7.26M.

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and nearly 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates digital fitness apps with more than 200 million users. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.