Under Armour (UA) Receives a Sell from Susquehanna

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Sell rating on Under Armour (UA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.40.

Under Armour’s market cap is currently $8.11B and has a P/E ratio of 73.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.77.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada.