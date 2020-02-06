Under Armour (UA) Receives a Hold from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.33, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, William Blair also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Under Armour’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.22 million.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada.