Under Armour (UA) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA) on March 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.56, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.1% and a 21.5% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.17, representing a 109.9% upside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Under Armour’s market cap is currently $3.62B and has a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.