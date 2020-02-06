Under Armour (UA) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $19.33, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on January 31, William Blair also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.55 and a one-year low of $15.06. Currently, Under Armour has an average volume of 2.08M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada.