Under Armour (UA) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.64, close to its 52-week low of $6.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 44.6% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Under Armour with a $14.09 average price target, which is a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Under Armour’s market cap is currently $3.9B and has a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.