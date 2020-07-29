Under Armour (UA) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on July 22, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.4% and a 38.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00, implying a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Under Armour’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $930 million and GAAP net loss of $590 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 billion and had a net profit of $22.48 million.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.