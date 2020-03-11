UMH Properties (UMH) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on UMH Properties (UMH), with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UMH Properties with a $17.25 average price target, representing a 40.2% upside. In a report issued on March 7, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on UMH Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UMH in relation to earlier this year.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners.