UMH Properties (UMH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Compass Point and B.Riley FBR gave UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on UMH Properties today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UMH Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75, which is a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.64 and a one-year low of $8.63. Currently, UMH Properties has an average volume of 232.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UMH in relation to earlier this year.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The firm designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.