UMH Properties (UMH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Compass Point and Maxim Group gave UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on UMH Properties today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UMH Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75, implying a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on UMH Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.74 million and net profit of $3.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.29 million and had a net profit of $11.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UMH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The firm designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.