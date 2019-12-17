Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Voyager Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, and Neurocrine.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.00.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $87.31 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.