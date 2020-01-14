Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on January 9, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $70.13 average price target, which is a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $87.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.