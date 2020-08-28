Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $223.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $264.36.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ulta Beauty’s market cap is currently $12.61B and has a P/E ratio of 29.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ULTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Lorna Nagler, a Director at ULTA sold 5,167 shares for a total of $1,225,716.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More on ULTA: