Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.92, close to its 52-week low of $190.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 53.0% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.83, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $190.83. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ULTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Jeffrey Childs, the CHRO of ULTA sold 3,031 shares for a total of $764,388.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.