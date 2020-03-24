Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA), with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.24, close to its 52-week low of $124.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.50, implying a 65.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $124.05. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 1.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.