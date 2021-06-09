UiPath (PATH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on UiPath (PATH), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

UiPath has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.78, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PATH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of the revenues from the US, followed by Romania and the rest of the world.

Read More on PATH: