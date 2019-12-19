UGI (UGI) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho, CFA from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on UGI (UGI), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.08.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for UGI with a $50.00 average price target.

Based on UGI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $51.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UGI in relation to earlier this year.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and related services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities.