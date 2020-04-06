UBS’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report issued on April 2, Guillermo Lojo from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF), with a price target of EUR13.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.50.

Lojo commented:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Siemens Gamesa von 14,00 auf 13,70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Neutral” belassen. Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo kurzte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit Blick auf die Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise und den olpreisschock seine Schatzungen fur den Kapitalgutersektor. Dem Windkraftanlagenhersteller Siemens Gamesa stehe 2020 Margendruck bevor./tav/zb Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Lojo is ranked #4024 out of 6217 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $15.36 average price target, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR13.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an average volume of 3,938.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.