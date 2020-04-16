UBS Thinks EasyJet’s Stock is Going to Recover

UBS analyst Jarrod Castle maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF) yesterday and set a price target of £13.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.55, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Easyjet von 1300 auf 1320 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Die europaische Luftfahrtbranche sei wegen der Corona-Krise nach wie vor in einer prekaren Lage, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Dabei seien die Billigflieger unter anderem wegen ihrer einfacheren Geschaftsmodelle und starkeren Bilanzen noch besser dran als die Netzwerk-Fluggesellschaften./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 19:44 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Castle is ranked #6197 out of 6470 analysts.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.15, which is a 100.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £9.45 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.87 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 7,168.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.