UBS Thinks ADO Properties SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Charles Boissier from UBS maintained a Buy rating on ADO Properties SA (ADPPF), with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72, close to its 52-week low of $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Boissier is ranked #5304 out of 6518 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADO Properties SA is a Hold with an average price target of $27.60.

ADO Properties SA’s market cap is currently $694.9M and has a P/E ratio of 1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.43.

ADO Properties S.A. engages in the ownership and management of real estate properties. It operates through the Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The Residential Property Management segment comprises rent and management of the residential properties, which includes the modernization and maintenance of the properties, the management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units. The Privatization segment includes aspects of the preparation and execution of the sale of units, as well as modernization, maintenance and management, and generates rental income for non-vacant units. The company was founded by Rabin Savion in 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.