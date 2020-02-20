UBS Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

UBS analyst Alex Kramm maintained a Sell rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) today and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.85, close to its 52-week high of $171.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtu Financial, CME Group, and Nasdaq.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.13.

Verisk Analytics’ market cap is currently $27.82B and has a P/E ratio of 62.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRSK in relation to earlier this year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets and Financial Services.