UBS Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report issued on March 5, Jon Rigby from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.87, close to its 52-week high of $61.05.

Rigby has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Exxon Mobil.

According to TipRanks.com, Rigby is ranked #4565 out of 7344 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $58.91, which is a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $257.9B and has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

