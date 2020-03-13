UBS Remains a Hold on Olin (OLN)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Olin (OLN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.56, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Olin with a $18.13 average price target.

Based on Olin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $77.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $53.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OLN in relation to earlier this year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester.