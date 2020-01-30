UBS Remains a Buy on Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Eric Sheridan from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $246.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Activision Blizzard.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.09, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $159.28. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 12.99M.

