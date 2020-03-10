UBS Remains a Buy on Celanese (CE)

Howard Kim- March 10, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Buy rating on Celanese (CE) today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.88, close to its 52-week low of $78.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

Celanese has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.82.

Celanese’s market cap is currently $9.5B and has a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.79.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

