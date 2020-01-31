UBS Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) today and set a price target of $580.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $568.90, close to its 52-week high of $599.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Chemours Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $613.57 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $600.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $599.95 and a one-year low of $410.35. Currently, Sherwin-Williams Company has an average volume of 435.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.