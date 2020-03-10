UBS Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on Air Products and Chemicals (APD) today and set a price target of $238.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, DuPont de Nemours, and Eastman Chemical.

Air Products and Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $265.64.

Air Products and Chemicals’ market cap is currently $45.27B and has a P/E ratio of 24.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APD in relation to earlier this year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas; Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa); Industrial Gases-Asia; Industrial Gases-Global; and Corporate and Other.