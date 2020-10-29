UBS Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Schneider National.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Werner Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.60, representing a 37.4% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $51.00 price target.

Werner Enterprises’ market cap is currently $2.75B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WERN in relation to earlier this year.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-trucking services to customers such as truck brokerages which uses contracted carriers to complete customer shipments. The company was founded by Clarence L. Werner in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.