UBS Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Mosaic Co (MOS)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Mosaic Co (MOS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.76, close to its 52-week low of $9.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mosaic Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

Based on Mosaic Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $921 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MOS in relation to earlier this year.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes.

