UBS Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Geoff Haire from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN), with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.01, close to its 52-week high of $211.64.

Haire has an average return of 18.7% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is ranked #2445 out of 5757 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $236.34, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $112.8B and has a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

