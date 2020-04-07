UBS Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, David Mulholland from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF), with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.45.

Mulholland commented:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Infineon angesichts der endgultigen Genehmigung der Cypress-ubernahme durch die nun erfolgte Zustimmung in China auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Die regulatorischen Hurden seien nun aus dem Weg geraumt, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die ubernahme durfte nun binnen funf Geschaftstagen vollzogen werden, da alles vorbereitet sei./tih/bgf Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 09:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Mulholland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and TomTom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $21.83 average price target, a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR17.00 price target.

Based on Infineon Technologies AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion and net profit of $210 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $254 million.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.