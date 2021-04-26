UBS Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

UBS analyst David Lesne maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) on April 23 and set a price target of EUR154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1202 out of 7474 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $156.89 average price target, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.89 billion and net profit of $206 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.06 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $299 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.