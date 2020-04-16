UBS Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick Hummel from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF), with a price target of EUR53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.50.

Hummel said:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur BMW auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal durfte fur die europaische Autoindustrie verheerend ausfallen, das zweite Jahresviertel aber noch schlimmer, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Er rechnet fur die Branche in den ersten drei Monaten mit einem durchschnittlichen Umsatzminus von rund 15 Prozent und einem Ergebnisruckgang (Ebit) von rund 50 Prozent. Das Anlegerinteresse bei den Quartalsberichten der Unternehmen durfte sich Hummel zufolge auf den Verbrauch liquider Mittel fokussieren./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 21:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.50, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Redburn Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $39.91. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 3,230.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.