UBS Maintains Their Hold Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Patrick Hummel from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $738.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $701.17, a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $800.00 price target.

Tesla’s market cap is currently $702.8B and has a P/E ratio of 1217.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

