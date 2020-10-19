UBS Maintains Their Hold Rating on LANXESS (LNXSF)

UBS analyst Andrew Stott maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS (LNXSF) today and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.95.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $60.78 average price target.

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and net profit of $798 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 billion and had a net profit of $100 million.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.