UBS Maintains Their Buy Rating on Sanofi (SNYNF)

UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (SNYNF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.15.

Sutcliffe has an average return of 3.4% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutcliffe is ranked #1144 out of 6523 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.97, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $104.31 and a one-year low of $77.00. Currently, Sanofi has an average volume of 7,929.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sanofi engages in the research, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, together with research, development and production activities. This segment also includes all associates whose activities are related to pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More on SNYNF: