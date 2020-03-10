UBS Maintains Their Buy Rating on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Eastman Chemical (EMN), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.62, close to its 52-week low of $49.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eastman Chemical is a Hold with an average price target of $79.20.

Eastman Chemical’s market cap is currently $6.81B and has a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EMN in relation to earlier this year.

Eastman Chemical Co. engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers.