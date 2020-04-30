UBS Maintains a Hold Rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) today and set a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $535.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Roberts covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, DuPont de Nemours, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $577.69 average price target.

Sherwin-Williams Company’s market cap is currently $49.47B and has a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHW in relation to earlier this year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering. The Consumer Brands Group segment sells portfolios of branded and private-label products through retailers in North America and in parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China, and also operates global supply chain for paint and coatings. The Performance Coating Group segment offers coatings and finishes, and sells in industrial wood, protective and marine, coil, packaging, and automotive markets. The company was founded by Henry Sherwin and Edward Williams in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.