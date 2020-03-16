UBS Maintains a Hold Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

UBS analyst Jon Rigby maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.26, close to its 52-week low of $34.25.

Rigby has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Exxon Mobil.

According to TipRanks.com, Rigby is ranked #5411 out of 6185 analysts.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.62, implying a 70.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Based on Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.34 billion and net profit of $5.69 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.05 billion and had a net profit of $6 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

